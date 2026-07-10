SBI detained military man “Skelya” suspected of beating other servicemen

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained a soldier of "Skelya" suspected of beating two other servicemen in the Kharkiv region. SBI did not name him, but according to Babel, it is Yevhen Harkusha.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, the first incident occurred in May 2025 near one of the villages in the Izyum district, when after a combat mission, soldiers from another unit arrived at the location of the “Skelya” deployment.

Then a conflict arose between the servicemen over the placement of weapons and personnel. The military chaplain intervened in the conflict and offered to resolve it at the commandersʼ level, but the suspect hit him several times, injuring him. He was later hospitalized with a concussion and a fractured jaw.

Then, in June 2025, investigators say, the same man attacked a lieutenant colonel in Barvinkove. The suspected junior sergeant knocked the officer down and began punching and kicking him in the head and torso, breaking his rib.

The suspect was charged with violating the statutory rules of relations between military personnel, as well as violence against a commander. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Whatʼs happening at "Skelya"

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into the situation in the 425th Assault Regiment “Skelya”. We interviewed more than 30 witnesses, mostly relatives of those mobilized to “Skelya”, as well as a dozen soldiers from the regiment who escaped or are still serving there.

Babel identified 25 deaths in the regiment’s training centers over the past six months, and also described cases of torture and abuse of those undergoing training.