The prosecutorʼs office has identified all the Russian military personnel involved in the missile strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza, which killed 59 people

The prosecutorʼs office has identified the names of the Russian military who ordered a missile strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, in 2023, killing 59 civilians who had come to a memorial dinner after the reburial of a Ukrainian serviceman. In total, investigators have conducted more than 180 forensic examinations.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko wrote about this.

The Prosecutor General noted that they managed to completely recreate the Russian crime that day. The information about the whereabouts of the people was received by the head of Russian intelligence Alexei Petrushin. After that, the deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet Sergei Pinchuk suggested launching a missile strike.

The final decision was made by the Chief of the Russian General Staff Alexei Kim. The Deputy Chief of the Missile Forces Dmitry Kozlovsky organized the missile strike, and the missile launch itself was carried out by servicemen of the 119th Missile Brigade under the command of Colonel Ivan Petrov.

The five Russians involved were reported on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.