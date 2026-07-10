Russians attacked Ukraine with 137 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of July 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 “Shahed” attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Banderol” missile drones, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk. The air defense neutralized 114 UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 18 attack UAVs failed to be shot down — they fell in 16 places, and debris fell in four more.

In particular, a 50-year-old woman died in a drone attack in the Kharkiv region, a 23-year-old woman was hospitalized. A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 36-year-old man was injured and a company was damaged in an attack by Russians in the Nikopolsky district. In the Samarivsky and Pavlohradsky districts, gas stations, cars, and private homes were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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