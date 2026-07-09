Media: Russia and China discussed countering Starlink satellites and developing a joint air defense system

During the meetings, Russian and Chinese representatives discussed countering Starlink satellites, including their destruction, and developing a joint air and missile defense system.

This is reported in an investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and Le Monde.

The documents available to journalists state that in November 2023, at a military-technical cooperation forum in Guangzhou, Chinese representatives suggested that the Russian side fight Elon Muskʼs Starlink satellites.

In particular, the following options were discussed: to exert pressure in the legal and judicial spheres, to jointly create electromagnetic interference in orbit, to cyberattack Starlink through civilian terminals, and to create a joint weapon to destroy satellites. Russia and China also discussed the creation of an alliance against Starlink and how to include interested countries in it.

The investigation added that a few months before this forum, a Chinese military delegation had come to Moscow to discuss with leading Russian air defense manufacturers Almaz-Antey (a Russian state-owned concern that develops and builds anti-aircraft missile systems and electronic warfare for air defense). According to journalists, the delegation returned to China with a signed contract for the supply of weapons.

In addition, China and Russia agreed during the meetings to develop a comprehensive next-generation air and missile defense system. The parties want to use these weapons to intercept ballistic missiles, maneuvering targets, and hypersonic missiles.

Already in 2024, at a joint forum in Yekaterinburg (Russia), Chinese researchers proposed that Russia provide Beijing with information about Russian drone attacks in Ukraine in exchange for Chinese technology. Journalists explained that China has 160 types of loitering munitions from more than 50 manufacturers, but has no real combat experience using them. Journalists say that the result of the agreement is that Chinese AI modules and other components began to appear in the Russian V2U drone from 2025.

The documents also state that the countries could cooperate within the framework of sanctions. This involves an exchange in which China would supply microcircuits and electronics for Russian weapons, and Moscow would supply raw materials and components for Chinese weapons.