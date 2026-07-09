The SBI head stated that the Bureau had opened a case due to threats against Babel journalists. Instead, the editorial office received an official refusal

The SBI head Oleksiy Sukhachev says the Bureau has registered a criminal case about threats against Babel journalists after the article about the “Skelya” regiment. In return, the editorial office received an official refusal.

On July 7, the State Bureau of Investigation refused to register a statement by Babel journalists regarding threats from a soldier of the “Skelya” regiment Mykola “Kyianyn” Kharkhan. Having received a statement from the editor-in-chief of the publication Kateryna Kobernyk, and journalist Kateryna Lykhohliad, SBI did not enter information about her in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Decisions to initiate an investigation or further resolve the issue of criminal responsibility, but only announced that it would forward the statement to the National Police.

The editorial office received a similar refusal upon its first appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation, in which it reported the threats and asked to provide journalists with protection.

The very next day, July 8, the head of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachev said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that the agency had indeed received an official notification about the threats against the journalist: "We have registered a criminal case and will verify this information, communicate directly with the media representative and the military, because pressure and threats are unacceptable."

The editorial office also filed a statement about the threats with the National Police. But due to the lack of response, it filed a complaint about the investigatorʼs inaction.

Whatʼs happening at "Skelya"

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into the situation in the 425th Assault Regiment “Skelya”. We interviewed more than 30 witnesses, mostly relatives of those mobilized to “Skelya”, as well as a dozen soldiers from the regiment who escaped or are still serving there. Babel identified 25 deaths in the regiment’s training centers over the past six months, and also described cases of torture and abuse of those undergoing training.