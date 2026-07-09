The leader of the pro-Russian Polish party Front Krzysztof Tolwiński traveled to Belarus to hand over 20 first-aid kits to the Russian army.

Tolwinski reported this on his page.

The Pole said he was delivering aid to “the guys in the trenches” — Russian soldiers who, he said, were fighting in a “fratricidal war”. He called the first-aid kits “a symbol of humanitarian aid” to Russians who were supposedly “fighting for a new order” and “against Banderism”.

Tolwinski recorded the video at a Belarusian enterprise and published it on social media himself. He explained his trip to Belarus by saying that it was allegedly impossible to do so in Poland due to "such democracy".

The politician also stated that the Poles “shamefully” supported Ukraine and provided weapons for free “so that Ukrainians could kill Russians, neighbor to neighbor”. He even claims that Ukrainians and Russians “will not forgive” the Poles for this assistance.

Krzysztof Tolwiński is a former member of the Polish parliament and former Deputy Minister of State Assets of Poland. In 2023, he founded the Front party, which advocates, among other things, the "de-Americanization of Europe" and the "de-Ukrainization of Poland".

In April of this year, a Polish court found Tolwinski guilty of inciting national hatred. In particular, he called Ukrainians "Banderaʼs golota", Gazeta Wyborcza wrote.

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