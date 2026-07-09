Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 94 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of July 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea and 94 strike UAVs.

This is reported in Air Targets.

Drones of the “Shahed” type (in particular jet-powered), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and simulator drones of the “Parody” type flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol (Russia), Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 72 UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 19 strike UAVs failed to be shot down, which fell in 13 locations, and debris fell in four more places. In particular, in Kherson, in the Korabelny district, a Russian drone attacked people at night: a 53-year-old and a 46-year-old man were injured, the second one is in serious condition, the City Military Administration reported.

Yesterdayʼs Russian attacks on Kyiv left 14 people injured. Nine wounded, including a 17-year-old boy, were hospitalized. Three people died Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on July 8.

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