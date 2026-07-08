Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk became a Wimbledon semifinalist for the first time in her career

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Italyʼs top seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 and reached the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in her career.

This is reported by Suspilne Sport.

Kostyuk defeated Italian Paolini in straight sets with a score of 6:3, 6:2.

This is Kostyukʼs second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal, having reached this stage at Roland Garros in June. Overall, Kostyuk became the first Ukrainian woman in three years to reach this stage at Wimbledon.

The Ukrainianʼs next opponent at Wimbledon will be Czech Linda Noskova. The match will take place on Thursday, July 9.

Wimbledon is the worldʼs oldest and most prestigious tennis championship, held annually in late June and early July in the southern suburb of London, Wimbledon. It is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the only one played on grass courts.

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