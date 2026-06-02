Marta Kostyuk defeated Elina Svitolina and reached the semifinals of Roland Garros for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk reached the first semifinal for Ukraine at Roland Garros. In the quarterfinals of the tournament, she defeated Elina Svitolina.

This is reported by Suspilne Sport.

Two Ukrainian tennis players — Svitolina and Kostyuk — have reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time. Kostyuk reached this stage for the first time, defeating world number three Iga Swiontek in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals, Kostyuk defeated Svitolina in three sets with a score of 6:3, 2:6, 6:2 and became the first Ukrainian to reach the semifinals of one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments.

Now she will compete with "neutral" Russian Mirra Andreeva for a place in the final.

Roland Garros (French Open) is one of the four most prestigious professional tennis tournaments in the Grand Slam series and the only one held on clay courts. The competition is held annually in late May or early June in Paris.

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