Marta Kostyuk defeated the worldʼs third racket and reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in her career. She defeated world number three Iga Swiontek.

This is reported by Suspilne Sport.

Kostyuk beat this yearʼs tournament favorite Swiontek in two sets with a score of 7:5, 6:1. This is the third time the athletes have played together, but before that, the Ukrainian had never won even a set against the Polish player.

"Iʼm still in shock, to beat a player who has won here four times and beat me [three] times is incredible. I canʼt believe it," Kostyuk said after the match.

Kostyuk now becomes the second Ukrainian to reach the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. The first was Elina Svitolina, who played at this stage five times — in 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023 and 2025.

Next, Kostyuk will play the winner of the match between Svitolina and Switzerlandʼs Belinda Bencic.

Roland Garros (French Open) is one of the four most prestigious professional tennis tournaments in the Grand Slam series and the only one held on clay courts. The competition is held annually in late May or early June in Paris.

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