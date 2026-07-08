34 people injured in Russian missile attack in Kharkiv. Occupiers also attacked Kyiv with drones

On the afternoon of July 8, the Russians attacked Kharkiv and Kyiv. Babel has compiled the main facts about the consequences of the attacks.

In the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv at around 9 am, the Russians fired a missile at a five-story building. Two people aged around 60 were killed. There are currently 34 victims, including four children: boys aged 17, 16 and 3, and a 12-year-old girl. Five of the wounded are in hospital, one man is in serious condition in the operating room.

Around noon, the occupiers attacked Kyiv with jet drones. One fell and exploded near a gas distribution station in the Desnyansky district, injuring two people.

Later, the Russians attacked the Desnyansky district again — the drone also fell on a three-story non-residential building next to the market. Medics hospitalized four injured people.

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