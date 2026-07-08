SBU strikes Dzhankoi airbase and Russian UAV units

Last week, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Dzhankoi airbase, Russian UAV units, and Russian military depots.

This was reported to SBU.

At the Dzhankoi airbase, special forces struck at repeaters for Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drones and at warehouses with weapons and military equipment.

Alpha fighters also targeted the Crimean port in Kerch, ammunition and fuel warehouses in Novohryhorivka and Chervone.

SBU also destroyed a logistics hub with drones, ground robotic complexes (GRCs), and ammunition in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region. In addition, the military attacked deployment points of Russian drone pilots in the Komysh-Zori and Kamyanka areas of Zaporizhzhia.

SBU also eliminated pilots and management of Russian UAV systems and NRC units. Russian military depots in Hranitne and Styly in the Donetsk region were also destroyed.

On the night of July 7, drones of the UAV Forces attacked eight tankers in the Azov Sea. They were transporting fuel to occupied Crimea.

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