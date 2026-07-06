Leaders of the Verkhovna Rada propose approving the Spiritual Anthem of Ukraine. The project has already been registered

The Verkhovna Rada registered project No. 15383 on the Spiritual Anthem of Ukraine. Its initiators are 61 MPs from six factions, including the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy, the chairman of the “Servant of the People” party Oleksandr Korniyenko, the deputy chairman of the parliament Olena Kondratyuk, the chairman of the “Motherland” party Yulia Tymoshenko, and the chairman of the deputy group “Platform for Life and Peace” (formerly “OPZZh”) Yuriy Boyko.

The project was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The MPs propose to officially approve as the Spiritual Anthem of Ukraine the song "Prayer for Ukraine" ("God is Great, the Only One") with music by Mykola Lysenko, lyrics by Oleksandr Konyskyi, edited by Oleksandr Koshits. It can be performed during solemn public events.

It will be performed necessarily during events of national importance after the National Anthem of Ukraine, and will also be performed at meetings of the Verkhovna Rada on the National Day of Prayer — February 24.

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