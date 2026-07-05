The driver who caused a fatal accident yesterday with over 10 deaths in the Mykolaiv region was reported as suspicious

Law enforcement officers have reported suspicions to the driver of a Nissan Murano that caused a fatal accident in the Mykolaiv region yesterday, killing 12 people. Six people were also injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Yesterday morning, a large-scale road accident occurred on the Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk highway, between the villages of Krasne and Nechayane.

At that time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office wrote that, according to preliminary data, the driver of a Nissan car drove into the oncoming lane and created an emergency situation for a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus.

The driver of the minibus pulled over to the side of the road to avoid a collision. He then lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and crash into a Volvo truck.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the same day, law enforcement officers detained the driver of the Nissan and opened a case.

Today, he was charged with violating traffic rules, which led to the death of people. The issue of a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.