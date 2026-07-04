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Police search for driver who allegedly caused fatal accident in the Mykolaiv region

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Police are searching for the driver who allegedly caused a fatal road accident in the Mykolaiv region, which killed 12 people and injured six.

This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region.

According to the investigation, the driver of the Nissan Murano drove into the oncoming lane where the minibus was moving, which probably provoked the accident. After that, he left the scene of the accident.

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After the accident, the police announced a special operation. A few hours later, law enforcement officers stopped a Nissan Murano on the Blahovishchenske-Mykolaiv highway. A 45-year-old resident of another region was driving. Now the police are deciding under which articles to investigate his actions.

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