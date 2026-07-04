In the Mykolaiv region, a minibus with passengers crashed into a truck. 12 people died (UPD)

On the morning of July 4, a large-scale road accident occurred on the Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk highway between the villages of Krasne and Nechayane. 12 people died and six more were injured.

This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At around 07:40, a Mercedes Sprinter minibus carrying passengers from Odesa to Mykolaiv collided with a Volvo truck.

According to police, the driver of the minibus lost control, drove off the roadway, overturned and flew into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a truck.

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Rescuers, police, and medics are currently working at the scene of the accident. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident and identifying the deceased and injured.

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