Ukraine plans to create a defense line at sea with interceptor drones that will protect against air attacks.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Such a line should protect Odesa and the entire region from air attacks, the president said. The drones will be launched from various platforms, including naval drones.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian naval drones have already helped push Russian ships out of the Black Sea, protect the food corridor, and shoot down helicopters.

The future fleet, according to the president, should combine ships, aviation, surface and underwater drones, and in the future — artificial intelligence and remote control from the shore.

On the night of July 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 86 strike drones. In particular, two people were injured in the Odesa region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.