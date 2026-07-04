Russians launched two missiles and 86 drones into Ukraine overnight. There are deaths in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of July 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 86 attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses managed to neutralize 69 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 17 drones and two missiles — the ballistic “Iskander-M” and the aircraft Kh-59/69 — were hit in 16 places, with debris falling in five locations.

In Sumy, an air bomb hit one of the central streets late in the evening. The epicenter of the impact was a high-rise building, a shop, and a road.

Four people are known to have died, including a 5-year-old girl and her mother. Another 33 people were injured, including seven children.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a residential building at night. Among the eight wounded were a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Two people were killed and 17 others were injured in the nighttime shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region by drones and guided aerial bombs. Houses, a company, a gas station, and cars were damaged in four districts.

In the Odesa region, Russians targeted a food warehouse, injuring two people.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

This morning, Russian drones hit a house in Kherson. A 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man suffered blast injuries and gunshot shrapnel wounds.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.