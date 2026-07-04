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A helicopter and an important bridge in Luhansk region. The General Staff clarified the results of the night attack on Russia and the occupied territories

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

On the night of July 4, Ukrainian troops damaged an important occupier bridge in the Luhansk region and attacked a Russian helicopter over the Azov Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The extent of the damage to the helicopter is being determined. Its type and the fate of the crew are currently unknown.

The General Staff also reported a strike on the railway bridge over the Siversky Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska. The Russians use it to transfer troops, weapons, ammunition, and logistical resources.

Two control points of the occupiers in the Donetsk region, a repair unit, and warehouses of drones and fuels and lubricants in the Luhansk region were also under attack.

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