On the night of July 4, Ukrainian troops damaged an important occupier bridge in the Luhansk region and attacked a Russian helicopter over the Azov Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The extent of the damage to the helicopter is being determined. Its type and the fate of the crew are currently unknown.

The General Staff also reported a strike on the railway bridge over the Siversky Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska. The Russians use it to transfer troops, weapons, ammunition, and logistical resources.

Two control points of the occupiers in the Donetsk region, a repair unit, and warehouses of drones and fuels and lubricants in the Luhansk region were also under attack.

In addition, the General Staff reported on the attack on the St. Petersburg oil terminal and the Kronstadt base that night. They confirmed that both facilities were hit and that fires had started after the strikes. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

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