Ukraine will join four out of five areas in new European defense projects of common interest.

This was reported by the European Commission.

These are large-scale military projects in the areas of drones and countermeasures, maritime and underwater defense, space technologies, air defense, as well as strengthening security on the EUʼs eastern flank.

They want to use Ukrainian experience in joint defense developments. Approximately 18 EU countries will participate in the initiative, and the European Commission will monitor the process.

The initiatives will be financed within the framework of the European Defense Industrial Program, for which €1.5 billion has been allocated — of which €325 million has already been allocated for the launch of new projects.

Once the EU Council approves the projects, they will receive official status and access to EU funding. Additionally, they will be able to apply for support from the future European Competitiveness Fund.

This is not the first time the world has involved Ukraine in defense initiatives. In March, Ukraine sent a team of drone specialists to Jordan to help protect American military bases from Iranian drones.

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