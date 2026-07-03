Four children returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

Four children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region: a girl and three boys aged seven to 17.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 17-year-old boy sang the Ukrainian anthem in an occupation school, and for this he was publicly humiliated and his family put under pressure. Russian military personnel came to the family to conduct "educational conversations" and intimidate them. Another 17-year-old boy was forced to obtain a Russian passport: he was intimidated that without it he would not receive a school certificate.

Currently, the children are safe and are being provided with the necessary assistance. Prokudin clarified that since the beginning of 2026, 106 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.