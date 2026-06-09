Three more children returned from temporarily occupied territory

Three more children — two girls and a boy — were returned from the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The children are aged from 4 to 16. They were returned thanks to the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky, “Bring Kids Back UA”, and the help of partners.

The children are now in Ukraine, receiving psychological support and assistance with documents.

"Since the beginning of the year, 84 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region. I thank everyone who makes this possible," said Prokudin.