In Lithuania, following the example of Finland, they want to repeal the constitutional ban on deploying nuclear weapons on the countryʼs territory.

Euronews writes about this.

President Gitanas Nauseda believes that Article 137 of the Constitution, which explicitly prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction and the establishment of foreign military bases on Lithuanian territory, is already “obsolete”.

The exception is the NATO group stationed in the country with a permanent presence of up to 5,000 German soldiers. Nauseda added that the Constitution was written when “the geopolitical circumstances were completely different”.

After the leaders of Lithuaniaʼs political parties decided to change the Constitution, they are now deciding whether to make amendments through a vote in parliament or hold a referendum.

Lithuania borders Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region and Belarus, which may have an arsenal of weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Finland lifted its ban on nuclear weapons in mid-June. The new law allows the import, production, supply and storage of nuclear weapons in the country. The government has said that Finland has no plans to deploy these weapons on its territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.