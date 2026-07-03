SBU attacked two military airfields in Crimea. Seven Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The SBU press service reported this on July 3.

This is the second attack on the Saki in a week — the previous one was on July 1. This time, Ukrainian drones targeted seven hangars where Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter jets and front-line bombers were stored. The strike had previously destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft.

Also that night, SBU attacked two hangars at the Hvardiyske airfield, where Russian “Shaheds” and aviation equipment were stored.

Saky and Hvardiyske are two of the key air bases of the Russian forces in Crimea. Tactical aircraft regularly take off from there, carrying out strikes on Ukraine and supporting the actions of the Russian group in the southern direction.