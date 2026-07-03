Reuters: Russia plans to import jet fuel from Japan in July due to crisis after attacks on refineries

Russia wants to import aviation fuel from Japan through traders in the first half of July.

Reuters reports this, citing three sources.

It is expected that about 200 000 barrels of jet fuel will be loaded from Chiba, Japan, and shipped first to South Korea. There, it will be loaded onto another tanker in the South Korean port of Yeosu. The exact destination of the cargo is not yet known.

According to Kpler, the last time Russia made such a delivery was in February 2022. Then 22 thousand barrels of jet fuel were loaded from the port of Yeosu. The cargo was delivered to Vladivostok, Russia.

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