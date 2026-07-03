30 dead in Kyiv from yesterdayʼs attack. Today, Russians hit Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions

In Kyiv, the death toll from the attack on the night of July 2 has risen to 30 people. Rescuers pulled three more bodies from under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine again last night. According to the Air Force, the Russians launched two Kh-59/69 missiles and 105 drones. Air defenses neutralized the missile and 82 drones.

In the Kharkiv region, a drone hit Lozova Street, injuring 6 people, including three children. The drone hit a private home owned by two people, causing a fire.

At the time of the impact, the residents were in the cellar. The blast wave jammed the door, so they could not get out on their own. Rescuers unblocked and rescued five people, including two children.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians fired a missile at Kryvyi Rih, injuring seven people, three of them in hospital in moderate condition. The attack damaged a company, high-rise buildings, cars, schools and kindergartens.

The Russian army also struck Sumy region. Four people were killed in a strike on a house in the Romenska community: two women, one of themʼs one-year-old daughter, and an elderly man. Three more men were injured. The Russians also struck gas stations in the region four times, injuring 4 people.

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