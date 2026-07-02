Russia and Belarus accuse Ukraine of drone attack on passenger bus. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calls the claims fabricated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about a Ukrainian drone strike on a Minsk-Anapa bus near a customs checkpoint in the Russian Bryansk region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff Andriy Kovalyov in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier today, July 2, Russian and Belarusian media reported an attack on a bus carrying 19 passengers. They claimed that two Belarusian drivers were injured and six passengers were evacuated.

Kovalyov called the Russiansʼ statements "absolutely false and fabricated". According to him, the Russians began to "stage the shelling of their own citizens" to divert attention from the massive attack on Kyiv.

On June 17, Russia and Belarus accused Ukraine of hitting a bus carrying a childrenʼs football team from Gomel (Belarus), on its way to Gelendzhik for a vacation. At that time, they also said that the attack was carried out in the Bryansk region. A female escort was allegedly killed, and 7 more people were injured.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied these statements, emphasizing that at that time the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not launch drones over the territory of the Bryansk region.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine intercepted a Russian document with information that at the time of the incident there were no Ukrainian drones in the airspace of the Bryansk region.

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