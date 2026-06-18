“There were no drones.” SBU received a Russian document that refutes Ukraineʼs involvement in the attack on a bus carrying Belarusians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has intercepted a Russian document that denies the involvement of Ukrainian drones in the strike on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens in the Bryansk region of Russia.

The special service received this document during counterintelligence activities, the press service reports.

This is an informational statement from the monitoring center “State State Institution of the Bryansk Region “Safe Region”. It states that at the time of the incident there were no Ukrainian drones in the airspace of the region.

The absence of the UAV was confirmed by the regional operational headquarters, the radar battalion in the settlement of Suponevo, and the 32nd division of the Russian troops on duty. Therefore, SBU assumes that the attack on the bus is a special operation by Russian special services.

The special service emphasized that Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of crimes committed by Russian representatives in the past. The Russian authorities use such cases to conduct their own information and psychological special operations and put pressure on Ukraine in the international arena.

On June 17, Russia and Belarus accused Ukraine of hitting a bus carrying a childrenʼs football team from Gomel, which was traveling to Gelendzhik on vacation. A female escort was allegedly killed and seven others were injured.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied these claims, stressing that at that time the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not launch drones over the territory of the Bryansk region.

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