The General Staff of AFU denied the statements of Russia and Belarus about the Ukrainian strike on the bus of a childrenʼs football team from Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) denied information from the Russian side about a Ukrainian attack on a bus of a childrenʼs football team from Belarus, which allegedly took place in the Bryansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At noon on June 17, the acting governor of the Bryansk region Yegor Kovalchuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had used a drone to hit a bus carrying a childrenʼs team from Gomel, which was traveling on vacation to Gelendzhik (Russia).

Then the Russian side added that the accompanying person was killed in the attack, and six people, including four children, were injured.

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In addition, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that they condemn the attack on the bus and demand explanations from Ukraine regarding the incident.

In turn, the General Staff stressed that Ukraine did not attack the region with drones at this time. The statement also reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine strike only at legitimate military targets. The accusations were called an information provocation.

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