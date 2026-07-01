Veterans who have completely or partially lost their sight will be able to receive up to UAH 95 000 in assistance

Ukrainian veterans who have completely or partially lost their sight due to the war will receive a one-time cash benefit of up to UAH 95 000.

This was reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

This program starts today. The Ukrainian Red Cross will provide financial assistance that can be spent on improving everyday life and living space.

For this purpose, 26 types of household appliances are provided. Among them are smartphones that speak the screen, special household appliances, and navigation systems.

"You can submit an application in person, through an authorized representative, by mail or online to the structural unit for veteran policy at your place of residence (for IDPs — at the address of actual residence)," said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This payment can be received regardless of other types of assistance.

On August 22, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted 11 decisions on veteran policy in Ukraine. They, in particular, concern the statuses of veterans and their families, the military adaptation program, and discounts on civilian cars. Among other decisions adopted is the approval of the launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight.

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