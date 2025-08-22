Adaptation programs, veteran spaces, and a discount on a civilian car — the government adopted a number of decisions in the veteran policy

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted 11 decisions on veteran policy in Ukraine. In particular, they concern the statuses of veterans and their families, the military adaptation program, and discounts on civilian cars.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko following the results of the government meeting on August 22.

First of all, the government approved a draft law on the foundations of state veteransʼ policy. It defines the status of veterans and their families and guarantees medical, educational, social, and legal support.

According to Svyrydenko, veteransʼ spaces, services funded by the state budget, and the perpetuation of the memory of the dead are envisaged. All existing benefits and documents remain valid.

The ministers also supported the bill on people who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to Svyrydenko, it is expected that in the fall the Verkhovna Rada will adopt these draft laws as part of the Code of Laws on Defenders of Ukraine.

Among other decisions made, the government approved the launch of an adaptation program for veterans who have lost their sight. Access to rehabilitation equipment, such as wheelchairs, white canes, and other special equipment, will also be simplified.

In addition, from now on, foreign military personnel who are fighting or have fought as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be entitled to free dental treatment.

Separately, the government decided that the state would compensate 50% of civilian vehicles for veterans and people with disabilities as a result of the war.

At the end of July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an information resource that collected information about the full list of services that veterans, wounded military personnel, and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, those released from captivity, and their families can receive.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.