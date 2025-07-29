The Ministry of Internal Affairs launches a portal for veterans and their families

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is launching the portal "MIA: Your Support". This is an information resource that contains information on the full list of services that veterans, wounded servicemen and employees of the MIA system, those released from captivity, and their families can receive.

The launch of the new portal was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the key tool is an electronic account, where you can conveniently submit an application, track a request, and order a service without barriers and delays.

This system provides a clear understanding of the processes — it includes step-by-step routes and explanations about rehabilitation, treatment, prosthetics, psychological assistance, document renewal, payments, employment, education, sports, and databases of reports and applications.

The “Veteran Pro” section has appeared in “Diia”, which brings together all the services for veterans. Now in the new section you can confirm the status of a person with a disability, find a support specialist, apply for participation in the “eOselya” and “eRecovery” programs on preferential terms, receive UAH 1 500 for training under the “Veteran Sports” program, and apply for a subsidy.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

