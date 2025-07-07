The “Veteran Pro” section has appeared in “Diia” — it contains all the services for veterans

A section called "Veteran Pro" has appeared in "Diia" — it contains all the services for veterans.



This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Now in the new section you can:

confirm the status of a person with a disability;

look for a support specialist;

participate in the “e-House” and “e-Recovery” programs on preferential terms;

receive UAH 1 500 for training under the “Veteran Sports” program;

apply for a subsidy.

"This is just the beginning, we are working to ensure that the digital space for veterans is filled with effective services — accessible to everyone who needs them," the press service of "Diia" emphasized.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that today 1.3 million Ukrainians have veteran status. According to him, the government is preparing a functioning, extensive support infrastructure so that “no one is left behind”.

There are four key elements in this infrastructure, namely: restoration of health and rehabilitation of defenders; housing for veterans and their families; work or opportunities to start and develop their own business; debureaucratization and digitalization of all procedures for veterans.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.