Ihor Smilyansky says he continues to manage “Ukrposhta” — NBU previously advised him to be suspended for professional incompetence

The CEO of “Ukrposhta” Ihor Smilyansky continues to work, despite the National Bankʼs recommendation to remove him.

Smilyansky himself wrote about this in Telegram.

He added a selfie wearing a T-shirt with the words: "The game doesnʼt end when you lose. The game ends when you give up."

"I understand those who waited and are still waiting to see who will win. Itʼs normal to be with the winner," Smilyansky wrote.

He also assured that “Ukrposhta” is operating normally.

During 2024-2026, “Ukrposhta” received fines from the National Bank four times — their total amount exceeds UAH 20 million. In March 2026, the National Bank already questioned Smilyanskyʼs professional competence. At that time, he stated that "this is not the first time that NBU has lost its banks and any signs of impartiality".

On June 23, NBU declared Smilyansky unfit for work and recommended his removal because “Ukrposhta” had had problems with risks, financial monitoring, and work in the payment market for years. They believe he lacks the experience to manage the companyʼs financial services. Smilyansky himself called the decision politically motivated.

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