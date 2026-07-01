At night, Ukraine attacked a refinery in Ufa and a factory producing missile parts

On the night of July 1, Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Ufa and a Russian military-industrial complex facility in the Penza region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said that this Ufa refinery was under attack for the second time. Presumably, this refers to “Bashneft-Ufanaftkhim” — Ukraine struck it on the night of June 25. The refinery is located more than 1 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

In the Penza region, Ukraine attacked a plant that develops and manufactures components for missile weapons. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the “Research Institute of Physical Measurements” was under attack. This is a leading Russian enterprise in the field of space, aviation and military instrument-making.

It is part of the Russian “Space Systems” holding, a component of the “Roscosmos” state corporation. The enterprise manufactures, in particular, sensors for cruise and ballistic missiles, components of airborne aviation systems and equipment for military reconnaissance satellites.