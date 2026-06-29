Russians attack Zaporizhzhia all day long — hitting the regional administration building and transport. Three dead and 15 injured

From the morning until the evening of June 29, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia several times. These attacks killed three people and injured at least 15 others.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reports on the consequences of the shelling.

This morning, a Russian drone hit a minibus with passengers. Three people were killed and eight others were injured.

At around 4:00 PM, the Russians launched a drone strike on a civilian car. There were no casualties.

And later, another Russian UAV exploded next to the bus. Seven passengers were injured, including children aged 14 and 16.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration called these Russian attacks a "hunt for civilian transport" in the city.

In the evening, Russian drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia continued. The enemy twice hit the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration building.

The fire was contained, and there were no injuries.

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