The General Staff confirmed that they hit a Russian road bridge in the Donetsk region near Novoazovsk.

This became known from the General Staffʼs post on Telegram.

Also on June 28 and the night of June 29, Ukrainian military hit two railway bridges in the Luhansk region. All three facilities were used by the Russians for military purposes.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck a Russian logistics depot in the Novosvitlivka area of the Luhansk region, as well as UAV and electronic warfare control points in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk region.

According to the Gauleiter of Novoazovsk Vasily Ovcharov, after the strikes, the bridge must either be completely dismantled, or it can be repaired — however, the Russian company "Mostovik", which builds the bridges, has not yet given an answer.

The General Staff reported on the results of the attack on June 26. Then Ukraine struck a military communications building in the village of Minaevo (Moscow region). One building was destroyed, two others were partially destroyed.

The head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation" Petro Andryuschenko previously wrote that the bridge was already under Ukrainian attacks on the night of June 14-15. According to him, the Russians repaired the bridge in 2024 to increase freight traffic.

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