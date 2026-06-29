A bridge was partially destroyed after an attack in temporarily occupied Novoazovsk (Donetsk region)

In temporarily occupied Novoazovsk in the Donetsk region, the bridge over the Hruzsky Yelanchyk River was partially destroyed after a night attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Gauleiter of Novoazovsk Vasily Ovcharov.

He said the bridge would either need to be completely dismantled after the strikes or it could be repaired, but the Russian bridge-building company Mostovik has yet to respond. He added that one side of the bridge was completely destroyed and the other was also unusable (it was attacked two weeks ago).

Ovcharov also reported that the bridge is open to pedestrians, but restricted to cars. The Gauleiter recommends going around the bridge to get to the other side of the city through the village of Guselshchikovo.

The head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation" Petro Andryuschenko previously wrote that the bridge was already under Ukrainian attacks on the night of June 14-15. According to him, the Russians repaired the bridge in 2024 to increase freight traffic.

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