Russians attacked a minibus in Zaporizhzhia and an enterprise in Dnipro — there are dead and injured (UPD)

On the morning and afternoon of June 29, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro. At least eight people were killed and more than 30 were injured, including a child.

The consequences of the shelling are reported by the leaders of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians targeted a taxi with a drone. As of 1:40 PM, three people were reported dead and eight injured in the attack. Among the injured was a child.

In Dnipro, Russians struck a private enterprise. Five people were killed and 29 others were injured. The people suffered head and shrapnel injuries, fractures, and acubarotrauma.