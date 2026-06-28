Media: Starmer may run for NATO Secretary General after resigning as British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently reported his resignation, is interested in the post of NATO Secretary General.

This is written by Tom Baldwin, a journalist for the British newspaper The Observer, citing unnamed sources.

The post of the NATO Secretary General will become vacant in 2028, when the term of the current Secretary General Mark Rutte expires. The journalist notes that Starmer will need to secure significant support from the British government to have any chance of replacing Rutte.

The decision to appoint a new NATO secretary general must be made unanimously by all member states. The article says that Starmer will find it difficult to gain such support, as “political deal-making has never been his strong suit”.

However, Starmerʼs supporters note that other European leaders respect him — this was confirmed by the recent G7 summit — and his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is so good that they sometimes "accidentally call each other".

There has been no official confirmation of Starmerʼs intentions to run for NATO Secretary General.

On June 22, Keir Starmer reported his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which he had held since 2024. Andy Burnham could become the new head of the British government in mid-July — he has already reported that he will nominate himself for the position of leader of the Labour Party.

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