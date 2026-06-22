Politician Andy Burnham will put forward his candidacy for the position of leader of the Labour Party. He could become the new Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer declared his resignation.

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Burnham also thanked Starmer for his leadership, adding that his priority would be the countryʼs progress in the economy, public services, cost of living and infrastructure development.

The Guardian previously reported that if Burnham has no challengers (which seems increasingly likely), he will become prime minister in the middle of next month. Candidates for the post of Labour leader will be nominated on July 9, and he must be elected by July 16.

What is known about Andy Burnham?

Burnham (56), who was previously mayor of Greater Manchester, won a by-election in the Makerfield constituency in northwest England on June 19, becoming a member of the British Parliament.

He is due to be sworn in to parliament today, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported. He beat far-right Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon in the vote, gaining almost 55% of the vote.

Andy Burnham was previously a member of the House of Commons, working in Prime Minister Gordon Brownʼs government, including in the areas of culture, media, sport and health. He has also already stated that he plans to run in any future election for Labour leader.

He is one of the founders of the Unbroken Cities Network, an initiative that unites cities around the world to help develop a rehabilitation program in Ukraine.

Also, in March 2022, he organized a humanitarian fundraiser for residents of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv who were affected by the war.

“We must not allow Russia to achieve its goals in Ukraine. It is vital that we continue to provide all possible assistance to the Ukrainians. The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to this line, and it is essential that our allies do the same,” he said on Holodomor Remembrance Day 2024.

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