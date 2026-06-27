Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that he will resign soon

At a large pro-government rally in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that he would step down from his position in a few weeks.

A video of Vučićʼs speech was published on social media.

Vučićʼs second (and last) presidential term is set to end in mid-2027. In addition to the presidential term, he has also announced early parliamentary elections.

On June 11, Vučić already reported that he plans to resign in the near future and is already packing his books. He said that elections could be held in 3-4 months, but not in the summer — not during the holidays, and also said that he is considering running for prime minister.