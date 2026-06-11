Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic plans to resign soon

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has reported that he plans to resign in the near future, and has already started packing up his books from his residence.

He said this on Radio Belgrade.

"I started packing books at the Presidential Administration. I have a lot of books, and Iʼm looking for a place to put them," he said.

Vucic said that the elections could be held in 3-4 months, but not in the summer — not during the holidays. At the same time, he admits that it could happen earlier.

According to Vucic, he is considering running for prime minister.

On June 27, Vucic gathers supporters for a rally — promising to announce plans.