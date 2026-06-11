Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic plans to resign soon

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has reported that he plans to resign in the near future, and has already started packing up his books from his residence.
He said this on Radio Belgrade.
"I started packing books at the Presidential Administration. I have a lot of books, and Iʼm looking for a place to put them," he said.
Vucic said that the elections could be held in 3-4 months, but not in the summer — not during the holidays. At the same time, he admits that it could happen earlier.
According to Vucic, he is considering running for prime minister.
On June 27, Vucic gathers supporters for a rally — promising to announce plans.
- Serbia has been gripped by protests since late 2025, sparked by the collapse of a train station roof in the northern city of Novi Sad, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability.
- The country is traditionally one of Russiaʼs closest allies in Europe. It also has close economic ties with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the invasion, Serbia has resisted pressure from the European Union and has not imposed sanctions against Moscow, although it is a candidate country for EU membership — and to do so must pursue a common foreign policy with the European Union.
Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak
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