A Ukrainian who threatened President Nawrocki was detained in Poland

In the Polish town of Zielona Góra, police have detained a 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen. According to law enforcement, he made death threats against President Karol Nawrocki online.

This is reported by Polish media Polsat and TVN 24, citing a police spokeswoman.

The man was talking online to an unidentified person. The conversation was then published online, and police saw it as a threat to the Polish presidentʼs life. Police did not provide further details about what the man said.

The Ukrainian was charged with insulting a constitutional body of the Republic of Poland and making a criminal threat. He faces up to three years in prison for this.

The prosecutorʼs office is going to petition the court to take the man into custody — they fear he will flee and obstruct justice.

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