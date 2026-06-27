Russians attacked Ukraine with 129 UAVs at night. How the air defense worked

The Russians attacked Ukraine at night with 129 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defense neutralized 113 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Hvardiyske (in Crimea), Donetsk.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement added.

13 drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in three places.

In particular, in Zaporizhzhia, nine people were injured in a night attack, two of them children. 23 high-rise buildings and 17 houses were also damaged.

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Two gas stations in the Kharkiv region were attacked — a fire broke out at one.

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