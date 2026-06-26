“Schemes”: UAH 105 million bail was paid for Halushchenko, who appears in the “Midas” case

Former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is involved in the “Midas” case, had UAH 105 million bail posted. In June, the court reduced his bail from UAH 200 million to UAH 150 million.

This was reported by journalists from “Schemes”.

Journalists found out who contributed the money:

54 million UAH (this is the largest amount) was contributed by the company "Tetras Optima", which trades in timber. The owner of the company is Tetyana Linnikova. In the annual report for 2023, the companyʼs net profit reached UAH 35.6 000.

UAH 46 million was contributed by the company "Giran Konstrakt", which deals with iron products, plumbing and heating equipment. The head is Olena Sidun. The size of the companyʼs authorized capital as of October 2024 was UAH 5 000.

UAH 5 million was allocated by the Kharkiv company "Skyte Retail", which is also engaged in wholesale trade in wood. In 2023, in the financial report, the companyʼs head Dmytro Ostrovsky (in June 2025, the company changed ownership to Kharkiv resident Tetyana Stepnykh) stated that the company had zero income and capital of UAH 200 000.

Also, on June 12, the court extended Halushchenkoʼs arrest for another two months — until August 10.