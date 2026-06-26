Prosecutors have closed one of the cases against Harvey Weinstein — it was supposed to be considered for the fourth time

New York prosecutors have decided for the fourth time not to bring charges against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the rape of actress Jessica Mann.

The BBC writes about this.

The case has already been tried three times, with one conviction later overturned and two other jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict. However, Weinsteinʼs other convictions, including for another sex crime in New York and a series of crimes in California, remain in effect.

On Thursday, June 25, prosecutors announced that they were closing the case after discussions with prosecutor Jessica Mann, who did not want to go through another trial.

“Let me be clear: We believe Ms. Mann’s testimony and consider her a credible witness. This has been an extremely grueling ordeal for her, and she has never changed her testimony while appearing before two grand juries and three grand jury panels over eight years. We are grateful for her honesty and extraordinary courage,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.

How the case against Weinstein was considered

Mannʼs first trial in 2020 was based on the testimony of three women — Jessica Mann, former television production assistant Miriam Haley, and model Kai Sokola. All three accused Weinstein of using his influence in the film industry to sexually assault them. The convictions were overturned in 2024 after an appeals court ruled that the judge had improperly allowed women whose allegations were not part of the case to testify.

The second trial involving Mann and Haley took place last year. The jury found Weinstein guilty of sexual assault against Haley but could not agree on the rape charge against Mann. As a result, the judge ordered a new trial for that part of the case.

Mannʼs third and final trial ended in May 2026 without a verdict, again with a deadlocked jury. During that trial, Mann said she had had some consensual sexual relations with Weinstein, but that in March 2013 he forced her to have sex with him in a hotel room despite her repeated refusals. Weinsteinʼs defense insisted the sex was consensual.

Weinstein has not yet been sentenced in the sexual assault case against Haley. The district attorney said the prosecution is recommending that the court sentence him to 20 years in prison.

In total, more than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape. While not all of these allegations have led to criminal charges, the current sentence in California, which carries a 16-year prison sentence, means he will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The decision of his accusers to publicly speak out about their experiences and Weinsteinʼs subsequent conviction gave rise to the #MeToo movement, which is aimed at combating sexual assault by powerful men.

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