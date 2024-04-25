Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinsteinʼs 2020 Harassment Conviction

The New York Supreme Court on April 25 overturned Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteinʼs 2020 conviction for harassment and sexual assault.

The Associated Press and The New York Times write about it.

The appeal said the trial judge prejudiced the producer with "egregious" improper rulings, including allowing the women to testify about allegations that were not part of the case.

"We conclude that the trial court erred in taking into account testimony about prior sexual relationships with persons other than the appellantsʼ underlying crimes," the courtʼs decision reads.

As a result, the appeals court ruled that Weinstein "did not receive a fair trial." According to the judges, Weinstein was tried not only for the crimes he was accused of, but also for much of his past behavior.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg now has to decide whether to seek a retrial against Weinstein.

At the same time, the former producer will remain in prison, because in 2023 he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in another case — about the rape of an actress in 2013.