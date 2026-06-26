Babel clarifies the number of deaths in the “Skelya” training centers — 25, not 26, but is processing new cases to pass on to law enforcement

While investigating deaths during training in the "Skelya" assault regiment (military unit 4862), journalist Kateryna Lykhohlyad also studied similar information from other units and mistakenly included information about Vyacheslav Borysov, who was training in military unit 4896, in the list of those who died in "Skelya". The circumstances of his death are also being investigated by law enforcement, but he did not undergo training in "Skelya".

The editorial office apologizes for this error. It occurred due to processing a large amount of information. At the same time, the editorial office is currently processing and transmitting to law enforcement agencies new information about deaths in the regiment, reported by relatives of recruits. The number of such cases may be higher.

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into the situation in the 425th Assault Regiment “Skelya”. We interviewed more than 30 witnesses, mostly relatives of those mobilized to “Skelya”, as well as a dozen soldiers from the regiment who escaped or are still serving there.

Babel wrote about 26 deaths in the regiment’s training centers over the past six months, and also described cases of torture and abuse of those undergoing training.

After the Babel material, the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into "Skelya". A mission of the Ombudsmanʼs Office and a comprehensive commission headed by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also working there. Yesterday, the commander of the 425th regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Harkavy, was suspended from duty for the duration of the inspection.

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