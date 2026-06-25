He passed data to the FSB. Former head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center sentenced to life for high treason

Former head of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Dmytro Kozyura was sentenced to life imprisonment for passing secret data to Russian special services.

This was reported by the press service of SBU and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Colonel and SBU career officer Kozyura was detained in February 2025 during the SBUʼs special operation "Schur". He had access to state secrets and in his position was responsible for coordinating the fight against terrorism.

According to the investigation, in March 2018, an SBU official was recruited by the Russian FSB in Vienna. At that time, he undertook to collect and transfer defense information, including that constituting a state secret, to the Russian special services for money.

Since then, the man has been in constant contact with his Russian handlers. For the purpose of conspiracy, he contacted FSB representatives through an intermediary. He personally signed the ciphertexts.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Kozyuraʼs cooperation with the Russians has intensified. Thus, from 2024 to 2025, the convict systematically transmitted information about the consequences of missile strikes on objects in Kyiv, the locations of SBU units, data on military units, official documents, and analytical materials.

He also passed on documents marked "secret" regarding critical infrastructure facilities, in particular the gas transportation system, and plans to increase air defense at these facilities.

To communicate with the Russian special services, the convict used a secret apartment in Kyiv, from which he contacted a resident from Russia using a separate mobile phone and Wi-Fi router.

During searches in his apartment, technical means of communication and other physical evidence of cooperation with the FSB were found.

According to SBU, Kozyuraʼs "contact" in Russia was a former assistant to a former MP from the banned Party of Regions. The Security Service also identified the person and documented the crimes of Yuri Shatalov, the curator of the FSB agent network.

SBU stated that during the investigation, an agent was used in a counterintelligence operation and disinformation was transmitted to the Russian side through him.

Today, the court found the former head of the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of SBU guilty of high treason under martial law and illegal handling of weapons (Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 1 of Article 263).

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